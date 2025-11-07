WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | doj | beef | pam bondi

Trump: Probe Meatpacking Companies for Collusion

By    |   Friday, 07 November 2025 05:24 PM EST

President Donald Trump has demanded a Justice Department investigation into meatpacking companies he believes are driving up beef prices through illegal means.

"I have asked the DOJ to immediately begin an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving up the price of Beef through Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"We will always protect our American Ranchers, and they are being blamed for what is being done by Majority Foreign Owned Meat Packers, who artificially inflate prices, and jeopardize the security of our Nation's food supply.

"Action must be taken immediately to protect Consumers, combat Illegal Monopolies, and ensure these Corporations are not criminally profiting at the expense of the American People," Trump continued.

"I am asking the DOJ to act expeditiously."

Attorney General Pam Bondi responded in a post on X: "Our investigation is underway!"

Bondi said the DOJ's Antitrust Division, led by Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater, "has taken the lead in partnership with our friend" Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Beef prices set records in 2025 after a yearslong drought burned up pastureland and hiked feeding costs for cattle. As a result, ranchers had to reduce production of steaks and hamburger meat.

Consumer demand has remained generally strong despite high prices.

Ranchers have long complained about consolidation in the meatpacking industry, where Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS Foods, and National Beef Packing Co. control around 80% of the market.

Tyson, Cargill, and JBS have paid tens of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits accusing the companies of conspiring to inflate U.S. beef prices by restricting supply. The companies have denied wrongdoing.

Rollins thanked Trump for standing up for America's farmers, ranchers, and consumers.

"For far too long, hardworking ranching families have been squeezed by massive foreign-owned meatpacking corporations manipulating prices and driving family operations out of business," Rollins posted on X.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump has demanded a Justice Department investigation into meatpacking companies he believes are driving up beef prices through illegal means.
donald trump, doj, beef, pam bondi
318
2025-24-07
Friday, 07 November 2025 05:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved