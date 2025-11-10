WATCH TV LIVE

BBC: Received Legal Threat From Trump Over Speech Doctoring

Monday, 10 November 2025 09:20 AM EST

BBC News said Monday the broadcaster had received a letter from President Donald Trump threatening legal action over the edit of a documentary broadcast a week before the U.S. presidential election.

The BBC has acknowledged the Trump speech edit gave a misleading impression and should have been handled more carefully.

The documentary broadcast last year had spliced together two parts of a Trump speech so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill protest of January 2021.

Samir Shah, the chairman of the publicly funded broadcaster, said in an interview with BBC News it was "considering" how to respond to Trump's communication.

When prompted about whether Trump would be suing the BBC, Shah said: "I do not know that yet, but he's a litigious fellow, so we should be prepared for all outcomes."

US
