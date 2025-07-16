WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: barack obama | michelle | divorce | rumors

Obama Dispels Divorce Rumors: 'She Took Me Back'

By    |   Wednesday, 16 July 2025 02:42 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama laughed off divorce rumors during a July 14 episode of Michelle Obama's "IMO" podcast.

"Wait, you guys like each other?" Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, asked after Barack Obama entered the room and gave Michelle Obama a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

"That's the rumor mill," Michelle Obama replied.

As he was taking his seat, Barack Obama joked, "She took me back. It was touch and go for a while."

Michelle Obama then warned her husband not to "start."

When Robinson said, "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together," Michelle Obama responded: "I know, because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced."

Later, she said: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man. And we've had some really hard times. We've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures. I've become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

"OK, don't make me cry now," Barack Obama responded. "Not at the beginning of the show."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


