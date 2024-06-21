Trump Ally Bannon Diverges on Green Cards for College Grads

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former Donald Trump, broke with the former president on Friday over Trump's idea of issuing green cards to foreign students who graduate from college in the U.S., saying their exit visa should be “clipped to the diploma” instead.

Bannon was White House chief strategist in the first Trump administration.

Bannon said as much on his “War Room” podcast on Friday, one day after Trump asserted on the “All In” podcast that green cards should come automatically with a diploma.

“We can’t keep the world on our shoulders and keep spending money on all these forever wars in this international apparatus, in this empire, we want the nations of the earth to also make themselves great again,” Bannon said, according to Mediaite.

He went on: “People by and large want to live back where they come from or where their folks are and what their culture and society is.

"Yes, let’s take them in a selective basis, train them up, let them root for college football and get all that. You know, you look in the college football stands — the diversity. It’s fabulous. But then it’s time to go back home.”

“And make your country great again. Work for your country and make it great again. That is the way we go as nations of the earth, as nations of the earth, and we move together. We can’t suck it all in like Britain did. You can’t do that,” he added.