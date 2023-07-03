×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bankruptcy | chapter 11 | economy | recession | bidenomics

Bankruptcy Filings Surge in First Half of 2023 in US

Monday, 03 July 2023 05:59 PM EDT

U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings jumped 68% in the first half of 2023 from a year earlier, Epiq Bankruptcy, a provider of U.S. bankruptcy filing data, said Monday.

SVB Financial Group, Envision Healthcare Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City Holdco, Lordstown Motors and Kidde-Fenwal were among some casualties of decades-high interest rates and sticky inflation as the era of easy money drew to a close.

"The growth in filings is reflective of more families and businesses facing surging debt loads due to rising interest rates, inflation, and increased borrowing costs," American Bankruptcy Institute's executive director Amy Quackenboss said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate to a target range of 5%-5.25% after 10 straight hikes, making borrowing more expensive for companies and individuals.

The U.S. central bank left interest rates unchanged in June, but sees two more hikes by the end of 2023.

A total of 2,973 commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcies were filed in the first six months of 2023, Epiq said, compared to 1,766 in the same period last year.

Additionally, individual Chapter 13 filings also saw a 23% jump during the same time-period.

Bankruptcy filings for small business, categorized as Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11, jumped 55%, according to the data.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings jumped 68% in the first half of 2023 from a year earlier, Epiq Bankruptcy, a provider of U.S. bankruptcy filing data, said Monday.
bankruptcy, chapter 11, economy, recession, bidenomics
210
2023-59-03
Monday, 03 July 2023 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved