Harris-Backed Bail Fund Helped Release Man Who Was Then Arrested for Murder

A man recently arrested for murder had just been released on a domestic-abuse charge with the help of a bail fund hailed by Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Harris seized on the violent race riots through the U.S., urging her 18.8 million Twitter followers to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund "to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

George Howard was arrested Aug. 29 after he allegedly shot Luis Martinez Ortiz, 38, to death in a road rage incident, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

The MFF is now acknowledging it has helped the alleged domestic abuser get released, but claiming alleged dangerous criminals have the right to be free awaiting trial, tweeting a statement:

"We are aware of reports of the tragic and fatal shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week allegedly involving George Howard, an individual the Minnesota Freedom Fund had previously provided with bail support. "MFF believes that every individual who has been arrested by the law enforcement is innocent until proven guilty, and if a judge deems them eligible for bail, they should not have to wait in jail simply because they don't have the same income or access to resources as others."

Last summer's George Floyd riots helped raise a $35 million "windfall" for the MFF, American Bail Coalition Executive Director Jeffrey Clayton told The Washington Free Beacon. In 2018, the MFF raised just $100,000 for the whole year, according to tax filings.

The MFF does acknowledge the "safety and needs" of the community need to be considered and will "be monitoring" the case, tweeting:

"Under new leadership, MFF has implemented changes to its policies and procedures, and we will continue to assess them to ensure that we are being responsive to the safety and needs of our community. "MFF is closely monitoring developments in the case and will share more information as additional facts become known."

While Harris billed the MFF to help bail out George Floyd protesters, the fund had reportedly used just $3.5 million to bail out alleged criminals, of which just $210,000 went to protesters, according to Fox News.

Instead, alleged sexual abusers like Timothy Wayne Columbus, 36, who penetrated an 8-year-old girl, benefited from the Harris-backed bail funds, according to the Free Beacon.

The White House nor the MFF responded to the Free Beacon's requests for comment.