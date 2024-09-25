Aurora, Colorado, Budget Proposal: $10M Boost for Police

In the midst of rising crime and national headlines about gang violence, Aurora, Colorado, is considering an increase in its police budget of $10 million, CBS News reported Wednesday.

Aurora has fallen victim to the sanctuary city policies of neighboring Denver, which has seen thousands of illegal immigrants descend on the city and bring with them gang violence and a surge in retail theft.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain told reporters that the additional funds will aid with staffing shortages within the department.

"Right now, we are not at our full complement of officers," Chamberlain said. "Our patrol is impacted by understaffing issues, and so that's what I'm looking at right now."

Members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua reportedly have terrorized apartment buildings in the city. Additionally, many business owners have complained of having to pay for private security just to keep their customers and employees safe.

Doug McMurrain, owner of the La Plaza market, told the outlet he now makes regular calls to the police.

"We need more police. If it takes more money, $10 million is a drop in the hat," he said.

"They have a hard job. We need more officers," adding that the surge in crime has forced him to be armed.

"Unless there's a gun involved, you're not a priority," McMurrain added. "I carry a weapon, multiple weapons, and I've never had to carry a weapon in my life."

If approved, the police budget would increase from $155.7 million in 2024 to $164.9 million in 2025.

Chamberlin said the addition funds will also be used to update the department's technology.

"I want to be able to have our officers have a clear understanding of what they are responding to before they even get there," he said. "I want to see where our crimes are occurring, when they're occurring, and who they are occurring to."