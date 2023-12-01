Protester Self-immolates Outside Israeli Consulate in Atlanta

Someone set themselves on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta on Friday in what was likely "an extreme act of political protest," the city's police chief said.

A Palestinian flag was recovered at the scene and was "part of the protest," Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference in response to a question about unconfirmed reports that the individual had been wearing a flag.

Authorities did not offer any details about the individual, including gender or age.

Both the individual as well as a security guard who attempted to intervene were injured, officials said. The person who self-immolated is in critical condition, police said. The condition of the guard was not specified.