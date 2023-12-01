×
Tags: atlanta | israel

Protester Self-immolates Outside Israeli Consulate in Atlanta

A protest in October outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta. (AP)

Friday, 01 December 2023 04:27 PM EST

Someone set themselves on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta on Friday in what was likely "an extreme act of political protest," the city's police chief said.

A Palestinian flag was recovered at the scene and was "part of the protest," Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference in response to a question about unconfirmed reports that the individual had been wearing a flag.

Authorities did not offer any details about the individual, including gender or age.

Both the individual as well as a security guard who attempted to intervene were injured, officials said. The person who self-immolated is in critical condition, police said. The condition of the guard was not specified.

US
