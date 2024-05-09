Arizona State Researcher on Leave After Hijab Confrontation

A postdoctoral scholar at Arizona State University finds himself embroiled in controversy after a video capturing a heated confrontation with a woman wearing a hijab went viral, prompting the university to place him on leave pending investigation, The Hill reported.

The footage, recorded during a pro-Israel rally in Tempe, Arizona, depicts Jonathan Yudelman approaching the woman, arms raised, and uttering, "I'm literally in your face — that's right." As the woman attempts to distance herself, she voices her discomfort, citing religious boundaries. Yudelman's response, captured in the video, is, "You disrespect my sense of humanity, b****."

Adding to the tension, an unidentified man, says: "You don't like it; go back to jihad."

In response to the incident, the university swiftly initiated an investigation and placed Yudelman on leave. The institution emphasized adherence to established procedures for employee discipline. As the altercation unfolded on a city sidewalk rather than on campus grounds, the matter has been referred to the Tempe Police Department for potential criminal investigation.

Yudelman, who had previously tendered his resignation effective June 30, faced immediate consequences following the video's emergence. The university barred him from campus and revoked his teaching privileges.

"Arizona State University protects freedom of speech and expression but does not tolerate threatening or violent behavior," the institution said in a statement. "While peaceful protest is welcome, all incidents of violent or threatening behavior will be addressed."

The incident underscores broader tensions on college campuses nationwide regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Arizona State University, like many others, has witnessed demonstrations advocating for divestment from Israel.

These protests have not been without controversy, as evidenced by a lawsuit filed by ASU students alleging infringements on their free speech rights following on-campus demonstrations that led to numerous arrests, The Arizona Republic reported.