McFarland to Newsmax: Survival of Israel in 'Danger'

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Thursday that the future security of Israel and its survival are "in danger," and President Joe Biden put them there.

McFarland joined "Wake Up America" to discuss Biden's decision to withhold military aid from Israel over its decision to invade Rafah, something Israel has to do in order to make Gaza "Hamas-proof," she said.

Instead, Biden's decision ensures that "Hamas wins no matter what."

"If Israel doesn't have the ability to defend itself, by itself, then the future of the security of the state of Israel right now today is in danger and, frankly, going forward, the survival of the state of Israel is in danger," McFarland told host Rob Finnerty.

The Biden administration is going to "make it almost impossible for Israel to prevail, if they withhold American equipment."

In an interview Wednesday night, Biden said he's withholding high payload munitions that Israel would need to root out Hamas in Rafah. The president asserted, "We're not walking away from Israel's security. We're walking away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas."

Those are one in the same, McFarland said.

"You know the thing about Israel … it has never asked for American boots on the ground. It's never asked for America to have airstrikes. It's always said, We can defend ourselves by ourselves, but you have to help us with the equipment. We're a small country; we can't manufacture all these weapons ourselves,'" McFarland said. "But when then President Biden says, Well, I'm not going to let you have the weapons that are going to give you security and potentially even to guarantee your survival, I think he's abandoned Israel."

Regardless, Biden has now put Israel into a scenario where "Hamas wins no matter what."

"If Israel doesn't go in and doesn't destroy Hamas in Rafah, then Hamas wins because it lives to fight another day," she said. "And then Hamas wins if Israel does go in. Why? Because there will be a lot of civilian casualties.

"Hamas will guarantee that there's a very high body count of women and children, because that's what Hamas does. It uses its own children and wives and women and grannies as human shields. So then Israel loses the world's support.

"So Biden's now managed to have a Hamas basically come up with the upper hand."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com