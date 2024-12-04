WATCH TV LIVE

New Photos Show Suspect Went to Starbucks Before Killing UnitedHealthcare CEO

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 06:47 PM EST

Newly released photos partially show the face of the gunman authorities say killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning, reports the New York Post.

Thompson, 50, was shot from behind around 6:45 a.m. outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in what police described as a targeted attack by a gunman lying in wait for him.

The suspect, wearing a mask and carrying a gray backpack, fled on foot before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.

He is still at large.

Police issued a poster showing a surveillance image of the man pointing what appeared to be a gun and another image that appeared to show the same person on a bicycle. Minutes before the shooting, he stopped at a nearby Starbucks, according to additional surveillance photos released by police on Wednesday afternoon. They offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

