Trump: 'Fight' at Arlington Cemetery 'Made Up' by Harris

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social on Tuesday to push back against the ongoing narrative there was a "fight" during a wreath-laying ceremony last week at Arlington National Cemetery.

"There was no conflict or 'fighting' at Arlington National Cemetery last week," Trump wrote. "It was a made up story by Comrade Kamala and her misinformation squad."

Last Monday, Trump commemorated the three-year anniversary of the death of 13 American service members who were killed during an attack on Abbey Gate during the fall of Kabul in August of 2021. A member of Trump's team was alleged to have pushed their way in Section 60 of the cemetery where photography and any political activity is restricted.

Democrats and others in the media have seized on the moment, accusing Trump of using the sacred ground for political purposes after photos from the ceremony turned up in campaign ads.

"Donald Trump's team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff," Vice President Kamala Harris posted on X a few days later. "Let me be clear: The former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt."

Trump blasted the allegations, saying the campaign for Harris is trying to invent a story to cover for her and President Joe Biden's failed policies.

"She made it all up to make up for the fact that she and Sleepy Joe have BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS for the INCOMPETENT AFGHANISTAN Withdrawal – THE MOST EMBARRASING DAY IN U.S. HISTORY!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump said the media blowback has been manufactured and the Democrats should have attended the ceremony themselves.

"They should have been at Arlington, not on a beach or studying for a debate," Trump continued. "Thank you to my friends, the GREAT GOLD STAR FAMILIES, for revealing the TRUTH OF A BEAUTIFUL DAY OF HONOR."

The former president concluded by turning the narrative back to Biden and Harris.

"Could not have been a nicer moment – and there were no fights or problems, only in the heads of those that are destroying our country!" Trump concluded. "MAGA2024"