×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | arizona | redistricting | midterm | republican | seats | 2022

Arizona Redistricting Could Net GOP Majority of House Seats

a graphic illustration showing the outline of the state of arizona with vote and a checkmark inside it
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:01 PM

Arizona's redistricting commission passed a new congressional map Wednesday that could hand the GOP six of its nine congressional districts in 2022, Politico reported.

The new House map creates two swing seats in the suburbs of Phoenix currently held by Reps. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., and Greg Stanton, D-Ariz.

Schweikert's district will become more Democratic, with the partisan voting index (PVI) moving from R+13 to R+7, according to FiveThirtyEight. Stanton's district becomes more competitive as well, moving from a solid D+15 to only D+1.

The suburb of Tucson also gets a new swing seat, with retiring Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick's new district stretching further North and West. The change of Kirkpatrick's seat from D+2 to R+7 likely initiated her early retirement.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom O'Halleran, R-Ariz., a moderate who represented an already red district, had his seat become even redder. The new seat will take in the entirety of Yavapai County and the City of Prescott, moving its PVI from R+6 to R+15.

"The map achieves what Democrats say they want nationally. It maximizes the number of competitive seats in Arizona," said Adam Kincaid, the executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust. "There's three good Republican seats. There's two or three good Democrat seats. And then there's three to five competitive seats, depending on the cycle."

Democrats spent much of the independent commission's deliberations accusing the chair of favoring Republicans.

"We are in a state now that has five Democrats, and four Republicans that have been elected to Congress," Democrat commissioner Shereen Lerner said Tuesday. "There is no excuse for drawing a six to three map that favors either party as part of that."

Two Democrat commissioners, two Republican commissioners, and the independent chair all voted for the new map.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Arizona's redistricting commission passed a new congressional map Wednesday that could hand the GOP six of its nine congressional districts in 2022, Politico reported.
arizona, redistricting, midterm, republican, seats, 2022, house, majority
290
2021-01-22
Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved