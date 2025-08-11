AOL Ready to End Dial-Up Internet

AOL has announced it will discontinue dial-up internet service at the end of September.

The company said in an online statement that the decision was made as a result of its routine evaluation of products and services. The decision affects "associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections." All will be eliminated.

Many industry analysts credit AOL's original business structure, America Online, with opening the door to internet access to the masses. The iconic audio message, "You've Got Mail," announcing incoming email helped usher in electronic communication for many people.

It first introduced email addresses for customers in 1993. By 1999, America Online had over 18 million subscribers and was the largest internet service provider. Offering instant messaging was a big hit with customers. Its Instant Messenger platform was closed in 2017 after a run of 20 years.

AOL told customers in the dial-up closing announcement, "This change will not affect any other benefits in your AOL plan, which you can access any time on your AOL plan dashboard."

The U.S. Census data from 2022 showed that 311,000 dial-up internet connections were in use. That number has likely dwindled since then. AOL did not release the number of customers affected by its decision.