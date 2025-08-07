WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: brain rot | decline | diagnosis | symptoms

Dr. Small: Brain Rot Symptoms People Experience Very Real

By    |   Thursday, 07 August 2025 01:26 PM EDT

Brain rot, which is a "mental or cognitive decline, presumably due to overconsumption of trivial or unchallenging information online," is not an "actual medical diagnosis but the symptoms people experience [are] very real," says Dr. Gary Small, a memory, brain, and aging expert and professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at University of California, Los Angeles.

"There can be memory issues, difficulty focusing, attention, irritability, headaches, and whether the brain is actually rotting from this activity, we don't know, however there have been some interesting studies suggesting there may be some effects," Small told Newsmax's "National Report" Thursday.

Editor's Note: Doctor: Discover How to Improve Your Memory Easily!

"A 2021 study found that people who spend extensive time on the internet have decreased brain volume in areas controlling thinking and decision making and this is something of concern," Small said.

Editor's Note: Over 50? Serious Brain Nutrition Combats Scary Mental Decline

Older people are affected as well, he told Newsmax.

"There was a study of older people who use the internet extensively and they found that there were problems with short term memory and mental flexibility.

Small said "pacing ourselves is important and not spending hours and hours online."

"If you're going to spend time online, mix it up," he added.

"The other thing to do is live a healthy active lifestyle; physical exercise will increase brain circulation cellular growth and mitigate those effects of trivial online activity, so the bottom line is pace yourself, enjoy yourself — just don't overdo it."

Editor's Note: Top Doctor Shares Tricks That Actually Make Your Brain Younger

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Brain rot, which is a "mental or cognitive decline, presumably due to overconsumption of trivial or unchallenging information online," is not an "actual medical diagnosis but the symptoms people experience [are] very real," says Dr. Gary Small.
brain rot, decline, diagnosis, symptoms
404
2025-26-07
Thursday, 07 August 2025 01:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved