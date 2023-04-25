AOC Cheers Carlson's Firing: 'Deplatforming Works'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., celebrated the firing of Fox News host Tucker Carlson after his abrupt ousting was announced by the network Monday.

"Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, couldn't have happened to a better guy," Ocasio-Cortez said in her Instagram story.

"While I'm very glad that the person that is arguably responsible for… driving some of the most amounts of death threats and violent threats not just to my office but to plenty of people across the country, I also kinda feel like I'm waiting for the cut scene at the end of a Marvel movie after all the credits have rolled and then you see like the villain's like hand re-emerge," she added.

The New York Democrat concluded, "Deplatforming works. And it is important. And there you go. Good things can happen."

The congresswoman's team has begun using the news of Carlson's exit for fundraising, saying in a message to supporters that was obtained by Punchbowl News that he spent years "viciously targeting women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community."

The message adds, "Alexandria directly challenges Tucker Carlson and all the many voices like him that are sadly still on the air. She deftly exposes their hypocrisy, calls out their racism and misogyny, and advances policy that will create the more just, inclusive world they so desperately oppose."