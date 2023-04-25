×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aoc | deplatforming | tucker carlson | censorship | bias against conservatives

AOC Cheers Carlson's Firing: 'Deplatforming Works'

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 01:58 PM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., celebrated the firing of Fox News host Tucker Carlson after his abrupt ousting was announced by the network Monday.

"Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, couldn't have happened to a better guy," Ocasio-Cortez said in her Instagram story.

"While I'm very glad that the person that is arguably responsible for… driving some of the most amounts of death threats and violent threats not just to my office but to plenty of people across the country, I also kinda feel like I'm waiting for the cut scene at the end of a Marvel movie after all the credits have rolled and then you see like the villain's like hand re-emerge," she added.

The New York Democrat concluded, "Deplatforming works. And it is important. And there you go. Good things can happen."

The congresswoman's team has begun using the news of Carlson's exit for fundraising, saying in a message to supporters that was obtained by Punchbowl News that he spent years "viciously targeting women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community."

The message adds, "Alexandria directly challenges Tucker Carlson and all the many voices like him that are sadly still on the air. She deftly exposes their hypocrisy, calls out their racism and misogyny, and advances policy that will create the more just, inclusive world they so desperately oppose."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., celebrated the firing of Fox News host Tucker Carlson after his abrupt ousting was announced by the network Monday.
aoc, deplatforming, tucker carlson, censorship, bias against conservatives
223
2023-58-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved