×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | tucker carlson | foxnews | lawsuit

Trump 'Shocked' by Carlson Ouster: Maybe He Needs 'Free Rein'

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 06:15 PM EDT

The ouster of Tucker Carlson at Fox News has left former President Donald Trump "shocked," but perhaps the libertarian just needs "free rein," Trump told Newsmax on Monday.

"Well, I'm shocked, I'm surprised," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive interview just hours after the news broke. "He's a very good person, a very good man, very talented, as you know, and he had very high ratings."

Trump said he heard the shocking news as the rest of the world did.

"I just said, 'Wow, that was something,'" Trump told host Greg Kelly. "That's a big one."

Fox News did not reveal why it had parted ways with Carlson, but speculation surrounded the $787.5 million Dominion Voting Systems settlement and another separate lawsuit by a former staffer alleging Fox lawyers had pressured her to give misleading testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

Trump told Kelly he had seen Carlson come around after some reports of a distaste for the former president.

"But I think Tucker's been terrific; he's been, especially over the last year or so, he's been terrific to me," Trump said.

"Maybe he left because he wants to be given his free rein. He wants free rein maybe, but I was surprised by it."

In several messages revealed in the lawsuit, Carlson suggested he had distaste for Trump at the time, but feared the network was losing viewers among the former president's fans, particularly to Newsmax.

As for the Fox News settlement, Trump was equally surprised and disappointed.

"I was surprised they made a settlement in that case," Trump told Kelly. "I think it was a case that should easily be won."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The ouster of Tucker Carlson at Fox News has left former President Donald Trump "shocked," but perhaps the libertarian just needs "free rein," Trump told Newsmax on Monday."Well, I'm shocked, I'm surprised," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive interview just...
donald trump, tucker carlson, foxnews, lawsuit
323
2023-15-24
Monday, 24 April 2023 06:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved