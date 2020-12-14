Audit Finds Mich. County's Dominion Voting Was Rigged to Create Fraud

A forensic audit of the presidential vote tally by Dominion Voting Systems software used in Antrim County, Michigan, showed a more than 68% error rate, with auditors claiming the system intentionally creates the errors so the machine can have them "adjudicated" – allowing individuals to change the result.

The error rate is astounding considering the Federal Election Commission allows a maximum error rate of just 0.0008 percent for computerized voting systems.

"We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results," the audit report prepared by Allied Security Operations Group read.

"The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail."

Dominion denied that there were software glitches in Antrim County or anywhere else. In a statement the company said "isolated human errors not involving Dominion” were at fault. The Detroit Free Press reported the elections office failed to update the programming in their tabulators after requiring changes to their ballot, the company said.

The audit was released Monday by state court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer of the 13th Circuit Court of Michigan in a case brought by county resident William Bailey against Antrim County, Michigan.

The lawsuit allowed Allied Security to take forensic images of the county's 22 tabulators and review other election-related material.

Initial results in the reliably Republican county in northern Michigan showed Joe Biden with a 7,769-4,509 lead, which was changed to a 9,783-7,289 Trump lead two days later and eventually a 9,748-5,960 margin for Trump.

The discrepancy was attributed to a clerk's failure to update the programming in the tabulators. Russell James Ramsland Jr., who conducted the audit and has worked with NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, disputed the claim.

"We disagree and conclude that the vote flip occurred because of machine error built into the voting software designed to create error," he wrote in the report.

Dominion Voting Systems dismissed the audit, claiming it is the subject of a "continuing malicious and widespread disinformation campaign" to undermine confidence in the Nov. 3 election.

Dominion systems are used across Michigan and in as many as 30 states, including several disputed battleground states.

Results certified by Democrat officials in Michigan say Biden won the state by 154,000, but President Trump's legal team and his allies continue to question the results, claiming, in part, that Dominion Voting Systems are unreliable.

"The findings in Antrim County, where the error rate was a mind-blowing 68%, the ballot rejection rate was 82%, and software security records and adjudication files were missing, in violation of state and federal laws, are nothing short of mind-blowing," Trump attorney and former federal prosecutor and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said in a release.

"The evidence of fraud is indisputable."