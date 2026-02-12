FBI Increasing Reward for Information in Guthrie Case to $100K

The FBI said Thursday it was increasing the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV news anchor Savannah Guthrie, to $100,000 from $50,000.

The agency also released new visuals, including photos of a backpack the suspect could be seen wearing in video footage, and an updated description of the suspect.

The suspect was described as a male, between 5-feet-9 and 5-10 and was seen wearing a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack 25-liter backpack, the FBI said in a statement.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was first reported missing on Feb. 1 in Arizona.