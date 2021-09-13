×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: antibodies | florida | healthcare

Thousands Treated with Monoclonal Antibodies in Florida

Thousands Treated with Monoclonal Antibodies in Florida
Rafael Almaguer receives a COVID-19 test from EMT Christopher Linares at a Blue Med Consultants facility on September 09, 2021 in North Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 13 September 2021 03:21 PM

Florida is ahead of the game, with the state opening at least 25 Monoclonal Antibody Centers, as research from Mayo Clinic shows the COVID-19 therapy is up to 70% effective in preventing hospitalization, if done early.

At least 74,465 people have been treated with monoclonal antibodies at these treatment centers, according to Simone Marstiller, Secretary of Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration.

“You talk to almost everyone that’s gotten this, and you get almost the same response, almost invariably, saying yeah next day, or two days later, you know, I felt like a million bucks, I felt so much better,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. 

Dr. Maureen Whelihan caught Covid, even after being fully vaccinated. As soon as she experienced a high fever, she went to get the monoclonal antibodies.

“In 8 hours, no aches, no fever, which I thought was remarkable. Within 36 hours, I had 90% reduction in my sinus congestion, in my fatigue, and overall body aches,” Dr. Whelihan said.

Florida is seeing a more than 20% drop in hospitalizations, according to CDC data provided by the Florida Department of Health. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Florida is ahead of the game, with the state opening at least 25 Monoclonal Antibody Centers, as research from Mayo Clinic shows the Covid-19 therapy is up to 70% effective in preventing hospitalization, if done early.
antibodies, florida, healthcare
182
2021-21-13
Monday, 13 September 2021 03:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved