Thousands Treated with Monoclonal Antibodies in Florida

Florida is ahead of the game, with the state opening at least 25 Monoclonal Antibody Centers, as research from Mayo Clinic shows the COVID-19 therapy is up to 70% effective in preventing hospitalization, if done early.

At least 74,465 people have been treated with monoclonal antibodies at these treatment centers, according to Simone Marstiller, Secretary of Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration.

“You talk to almost everyone that’s gotten this, and you get almost the same response, almost invariably, saying yeah next day, or two days later, you know, I felt like a million bucks, I felt so much better,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Dr. Maureen Whelihan caught Covid, even after being fully vaccinated. As soon as she experienced a high fever, she went to get the monoclonal antibodies.

“In 8 hours, no aches, no fever, which I thought was remarkable. Within 36 hours, I had 90% reduction in my sinus congestion, in my fatigue, and overall body aches,” Dr. Whelihan said.

Florida is seeing a more than 20% drop in hospitalizations, according to CDC data provided by the Florida Department of Health.