Cuomo Courts Sharpton, a Mamdani Backer, in NYC Mayor Race

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo met Friday with the Rev. Al Sharpton to seek his endorsement in New York's mayoral race as speculation grows that Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa might drop out.

Cuomo urged Sharpton during breakfast at the Regency Hotel to "have an open mind" if the November contest becomes a head-to-head race between him and socialist Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, the New York Post reported. Sharpton told the Post, "It's something to think about."

"I'm very impressed with Mamdani but I've known Andrew for 40 years, going back to the '80s with his father," Sharpton said, referring to former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

Sharpton is a significant figure within New York's Black community and hosts a weekend TV show on MSNBC and a nationally syndicated radio show during the week. He previously urged Cuomo to drop out of the race after Cuomo decisively lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary. Like Adams, Cuomo is running as an independent.

Sharpton last week criticized Cuomo and Adams after neither appeared at a "March on Wall Street" protest against President Donald Trump's policies that Sharpton and Mamdani attended.

"I don't endorse candidates, but I take attendance," Sharpton said at the time, according to the Post.

He emphasized that the vote of the Black community could be crucial in a multi-candidate race and that Cuomo didn't explicitly ask for an endorsement.

Cuomo posted a photo on X of the two together, writing, "Great breakfast catching up with my old friend, @TheRevAl."

"Governor Cuomo and Reverend Sharpton have stood side by side for decades, fighting for justice and progress," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi told the Post. "They meet from time to time over breakfast to discuss issues critical to the city, the state, and the nation. Today's meeting was both productive and positive."

Democratic consultant Chris Sosa told the Post the meeting might indicate that Cuomo is worried about the support Mamdani's campaign has gained since winning the Democratic nomination.

"Cuomo is rightfully concerned as Democratic leaders coalesce around Mamdani, even those who previously supported the former governor," he said. "While I'd be surprised to see an endorsement materialize against the Democratic nominee, the electoral math remains the math," Sosa said. "Cuomo needs an act of God to have a snowball's chance in hell."

Another Democratic operative told the Post: "Classic Cuomo, line up money, then the Black vote, then, watch, a union endorsement."