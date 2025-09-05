WATCH TV LIVE

Adams Reaffirms Mayoral Bid, Denies Any Job Offers

By    |   Friday, 05 September 2025 12:21 PM EDT

Mayor Eric Adams told Newsmax on Friday that he remains committed to seeking a second term, pushing back on speculation that he could be in line for a federal post.

"Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I've ever wanted," Adams said in an exclusive statement delivered via email Friday from Adams' campaign spokesman Todd Shapiro. "I'm proud of the progress we've made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families — and I remain the best person to lead this city forward."

"While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker."

Adams' statement comes after The New York Times claimed advisers to President Donald Trump have discussed nominating the current mayor as ambassador to Saudi Arabia in a bid to persuade him to exit the mayoral race, according to people familiar with the talks.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Adams in Florida this week as part of the effort. The plan, sources cautioned, remains tentative and could fall apart.

Curtis Sliwa, another candidate, has said he will not withdraw in exchange for a job.

