Tags: Coronavirus | amazon | covid | testing | warehouse | workers

Amazon to Stop COVID-19 Testing for Warehouse Workers

amazon logo on a building
(AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 19 July 2021 06:33 PM

Amazon.com Inc will stop on-site COVID-19 testing for its warehouse workers, The Information reported on Monday.

In a note circulated through an internal company app, Amazon told its warehouse workers it would discontinue testing after July 30, the report said.

Coronavirus cases in the United States are rising rapidly as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold and vaccinations lag in several states.

During the pandemic, a large portion of the country's population moved to online shopping following lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, and Amazon has benefited from it.

The Information, citing the note, said Amazon told its staff safety measures it had previously put in place played an important role in the return to normal.

The company also noted free testing is "widely available" and employees "have many options available to them, including through health providers and public testing sites."

In a blog post published in May, Amazon had said it would rapidly expand its on-site COVID-19 vaccination program for frontline employees across the U.S, in fulfillment centers, delivery stations and AWS data centers.

Amazon was not immediately available for a Reuters' request for comment.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
Monday, 19 July 2021 06:33 PM
