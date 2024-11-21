Man Gets 9 Years for Detonating Bomb at Ala. AG's Office

A federal judge sentenced an Alabama man to nine years in prison on Thursday for detonating an explosive device outside of the state attorney general's office in Montgomery last February, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 27, of Irondale, Alabama, pleaded guilty to malicious use of an explosive device in August.

"Kyle Calvert attacked the Alabama Attorney General's Office with a shrapnel-filled explosive and then fled the scene, but this sentence ensures he will not escape accountability for his crime," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a release. "Acts of violence like this one against our public institutions endanger public servants and entire communities, and they must not be tolerated."

According to the plea agreement, Calvert admitted that during the early morning hours of Feb. 24, he placed an explosive device outside the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in downtown Montgomery. During his plea hearing, Calvert admitted to manufacturing the device and to using nails and screws as shrapnel.

No one was injured. Calvert was arrested in April.

Before detonating the device, Calvert placed stickers with graphics advocating for various political ideologies on multiple downtown buildings. Some stickers included the phrase "Support your local antifa."

Calvert later told federal authorities he had no affiliation with antifa.