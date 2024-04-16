Alabama AG to Newsmax: IED Suspect Aligned With Antifa

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told Newsmax on Tuesday that the suspect who was arrested last week in connection with the February bombing outside his office in Montgomery has “strong beliefs against conservatives” and those involved in “the pro-life movement.”

“The reality is that he is an individual on social media, who has proclaimed his allegiance to antifa, who believes very strongly in using aggressive behavior, violent behavior, to go against a government that he doesn't support,” Marshall said during an appearance on “National Report.” “He's also somebody that has stated very strong beliefs against conservatives, about those in the pro-life movement and definitely against the church.

"There's very little doubt in my mind that the placement of that device was intentional at our office and, particularly knowing the positions that I take, and the issues that I'm directly involved with, was trying to send a message to dissuade us from being involved in those issues that matter to the people of Alabama."

According to the Justice Department, Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama, was arrested April 10 and charged with malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Marshall said Calvert is “currently detained” and has “waived his hearing in which you would make an argument to be able to get out on the streets prior to trial.”

“Our federal partners have been very strong in the issuance of this indictment and being able to proceed with that prosecution,” he said. “It doesn't foreclose potentially a state prosecution down the road, but this has been a collaborative effort of both federal and state law enforcement, really good work done to be able to identify the suspect. The good thing is that we've taken him off the streets and he needs to be held accountable with a lengthy prison sentence down the road.”

The improvised explosive device that detonated in the early morning hours of Feb. 24 outside Marshall’s office contained insulation material soaked in gasoline or lighter fluid, a mortar and firecrackers, as well as “nails and other shrapnel.” According to Marshall, the specific intentions of the suspect are not known and it is unclear if his aim was to hurt people in the office or if he was “trying to send a message” and going to “come back later.”

“But, in the short run, Alabama is safer as a result of this arrest and the people that work in my building have much more level of comfort in being able to come to work knowing that somebody who directly attacked us is no longer on the streets,” Marshall said.

