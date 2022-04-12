×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aircraft carrier | navy | north korea | peninsula | nuclear | freedom of navigation

USS Abraham Lincoln Now Operating Off Korean Peninsula

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln docked at the Port or Everett Naval Station, washington
USS Abraham Lincoln (Tom Dowd/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 11:43 AM

The Navy has confirmed a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group is operating off the Korean Peninsula for the first time in years.

The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group are located in international waters off South Korea's southeastern coast. They are conducting bilateral operations with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, said Lt. Mark Langford, a U.S. Navy spokesperson, The Hill reported.

"Routine bilateral operations, like this one, reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific," Langford wrote in an email. "Our training enhances the credibility of conventional deterrence by demonstrating the strength of our bilateral partnerships."

The last time the Navy carried out an exercise over the Sea of Japan was November 2017, when the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Theodore Roosevelt, and USS Nimitz carriers were involved in air defense drills, sea surveillance, and other drills, Reuters reported.

This year North Korea conducted multiple missile tests. The rogue nation fired a ballistic missile into the sea March 5, and later in March conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test since 2017.

South Korea last month elected a conservative president who promises to take a tougher line with the Kim regime than the current left-leaning administration that advocates for engagement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Last week, a delegation representing South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought deployment of American strategic assets or military hardware such as a nuclear-powered submarines or long-range bombers to help deter North Korea, according to the Journal.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Navy has confirmed a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group is operating off the Korean Peninsula for the first time in years.
aircraft carrier, navy, north korea, peninsula, nuclear, freedom of navigation
249
2022-43-12
Tuesday, 12 April 2022 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved