Air Force Says Qatari-Donated Jet on Track for Summer Delivery

By    |   Thursday, 22 January 2026 04:01 PM EST

The Air Force says a Qatari-donated luxury jet being refurbished for use as a new Air Force One is on track for delivery to President Donald Trump as early as this summer, though the exact date remains undetermined, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The aircraft, known as the VC-25 "bridge aircraft," could be unveiled during July celebrations marking the nation's 250th birthday, according to the report.

"The Air Force remains committed to expediting delivery of the VC-25 bridge aircraft in support of the Presidential airlift mission, with an anticipated delivery no later than summer 2026," the Air Force said in a statement to the outlet.

The jet originated from an agreement outlined in July between Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who formalized the "unconditional donation" of a 13-year-old luxury aircraft previously used by the Qatari royal family.

The timeline has drawn renewed attention after one of the current Air Force One aircraft experienced an electrical failure over the weekend. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referenced the incident during a briefing, joking that the Qatari jet is sounding "much better" now.

"The minor mechanical issue proves President Trump is right, and the new Air Force One will be a welcome donation to the United States Air Force, not just for the President, but for the entire AF1 crew," Leavitt said.

According to Aviation Week, the Air Force has indicated that modifications to the donated jet will be limited, helping keep the refurbishment on schedule and increasing the likelihood the aircraft will meet the summer delivery target.

The Qatari aircraft is intended to serve as a temporary replacement while Boeing continues work on the delayed next-generation Air Force One fleet, which has faced years of setbacks and cost overruns.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


