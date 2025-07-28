Hegseth Signs Qatar Jet Deal for Air Force One

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed an agreement with Qatar to accept a donated Boeing jet for potential use as Air Force One, marking a key step in a controversial transfer that President Donald Trump has supported.

The memorandum of understanding, signed July 7 by Hegseth and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, outlines the "unconditional donation" of a 13-year-old luxury jet formerly used by the Qatari royal family. The move advances what may be one of the largest foreign gifts ever accepted by a U.S. administration.

According to multiple reports, the document explicitly states that the aircraft is a "bona fide gift" to the U.S. Department of Defense and that no payment is required from the United States.

"This donation is made in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation and mutual support between the parties," the document says, as reported by CNN. "Nothing in this [memorandum of understanding] is, or shall be interpreted or construed as, an offer, promise, or acceptance of any form of bribery, undue influence, or corrupt practice."

The agreement also underscores that the transfer is unrelated to any government action, stating it is "not connected or otherwise related to any governmental decision and, as such, is not made, offered, promised or accepted because of any past, present or future official act or decision and is not intended to obtain or retain any improper advantage or to influence any official decision."

Although the Pentagon announced on May 21 that it had officially accepted the aircraft, the finalized terms and signatures were not received until weeks later. Reports indicate that the deal is expected to be formally completed in the coming days.

Trump, who first announced the donation ahead of his May trip to the Middle East, has championed the acquisition as a much-needed supplement to the existing Air Force One fleet. The two Boeing 747s currently designated for presidential use are undergoing significant delays in refurbishment — work initiated during Trump's first term.

Despite its classification as a no-cost gift, the transfer has drawn criticism from members of both parties. Lawmakers have raised ethical questions and pointed to the substantial taxpayer cost required to retrofit the plane for secure presidential travel.

While Trump has emphasized that the plane is "free of charge," U.S. taxpayers will bear the financial burden of converting the commercial jet into a secure command platform. This includes structural overhauls and the installation of communications and defense systems.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink has estimated that the retrofit will cost "less than $400 million," though defense analysts suggest the actual figure could reach or exceed $1 billion.

To fund the effort, the Air Force plans to reallocate hundreds of millions of dollars from the Sentinel missile modernization program to a classified project believed to support the upgrade of Air Force One.

The plane currently remains in San Antonio, Texas, awaiting the retrofit process.