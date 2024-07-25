WATCH TV LIVE

New Air Force Drone Thinks, Flies, Acts Automatically

Thursday, 25 July 2024 10:06 PM EDT

The U.S. Air Force has released a new drone that flies itself.

The XQ-67A, an unmanned aircraft, flew for the first time in February, and it has technology that allows it to fly on its own or be controlled remotely. It makes decisions based on its programming and data collection.

The XQ-67A is part of a program known as the "off-board sensing station," which means that it is designed to be the eyes and ears of the Air Force. It is meant to gather information in situations that could be too dangerous for human pilots, according to the New York Post.

The drone can gather intelligence, conduct surveillance, and engage in combat — all without risking harm to pilots. It can also fly longer missions without limitations of human endurance and act more quickly than a human pilot would in the same situation.

It is also built on a "common chassis" — essentially a frame that can be used to build different vehicles, which helps to create certain drones in a quick, cost-effective way.

The Air Force is also developing another drone similar to the XQ-67A but more combat-oriented, called the off-board weapon station.

These drones are meant to support and protect human pilots, a concept called "Loyal Wingman."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 25 July 2024 10:06 PM
