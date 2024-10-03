Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Spend FEMA Funds on Emergencies, Not Migrants

FEMA should spend its funds on helping Americans after a disaster, not housing illegal immigrants, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Harris said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," that during a Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee hearing earlier this year, he asked FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell why millions of dollars in grants went to a FEMA program "that sends money to luxury hotels, to cities, to put illegal immigrants up in luxury hotels. This is what FEMA is doing," Harris said.

"And you go, wait a minute. FEMA is supposed to be about emergency management. Yeah, I understand illegal immigration is an emergency in this country, but what you need to do is, you need to deport everybody, not put them up in hotels."

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters FEMA doesn't have enough funding to cover the rest of hurricane season. Mayorkas' remarks come less than a week after Hurricane Helene decimated six southeastern states, causing tens of billions of dollars worth of damage.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30. The National Hurricane Center said it's currently monitoring two storms in the Atlantic that have become hurricanes, and one disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could dump significant rain on parts of Florida, and potentially, cause more flooding. Florida is one of the states hammered by Helene.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com