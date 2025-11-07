Affirm CEO: Federal Worker Spending Slows Amid Shutdown

Affirm CEO Max Levchin on Friday said his financial technology company has seen early signs of reduced shopping interest among federal employees during the government shutdown.

"We are seeing a very subtle loss of interest in shopping just for that group, and a couple of basis points," Levchin told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that at least 670,000 federal employees are furloughed and about 730,000 are working without pay.

Levchin said Affirm is monitoring employment data for signs of disruption and can tighten credit standards if needed.

"Right now, things are just fine," he said. "We're not seeing any major disturbances at all."

The shutdown, which began Oct. 1, is the longest in U.S. history and has halted services across multiple agencies.

Affirm reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share on $933 million in revenue, beating Wall Street expectations.

Revenue rose 34% from a year ago, and gross merchandise volume jumped 42% to $10.8 billion.

Levchin said Affirm's partnerships with Amazon, Apple, and Shopify remain strong as Walmart switches to Klarna.