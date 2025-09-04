NYC Bar's Name Sparks Fury, Same as Hitler HQ's

A new sports bar in the Astoria neighborhood of New York City has ignited outrage after residents discovered its name matches that of Adolf Hitler's notorious Eastern European headquarters, the New York Post reported.

Wolf's Lair opened Thursday, but backlash erupted almost immediately when neighbors realized the name mirrors Wolfsschanze, Hitler's hidden command center in the Polish woods during World War II.

"Why would they name it that? It's definitely not appropriate," said B.B., a 40-year Astoria resident who stopped by the bar's entrance before walking away.

The Wolf's Lair complex, built in Poland, was Hitler's main eastern headquarters and the site of a failed assassination plot depicted in the Tom Cruise film "Valkyrie." The dictator used "Wolf" as a personal nickname, further cementing the connection.

Astoria locals called the bar's name "distasteful," with some alleging it was a coded message to extremists. Online critics mocked the decision to name the bar Wolf's Lair.

"They're opening up a place around the corner called 'Death Camp,'" one Reddit user posted.

But the owners insist the Nazi link was unknown to them.

"It's not like it's Auschwitz! I don't even drive a German car," said partner Tom Galanis, who said the inspiration came from wolf pack loyalty and his favorite MMA gym in England.

Majority owner Chris Kouvaros said he also missed the historical tie.

"I don't know how to Google," he told the Post, adding that a name change could take months if required.

The pair, both of Greek descent, said the sports bar is intended to be an inclusive space, pointing to the international flags hanging out front.

"You could offend anybody over anything, really," Galanis said. "Our goal was not to offend anybody. The wolf is a majestic animal, and the lair is where they hang out. Nothing ominous about it."

Local opinions are split.

Some, like Mount Sinai technician Victor Hulgiun, said the bar should change its name.

"That is going to bring a lot of memories to the people, whatever they're going through," he said.

Others were more forgiving.

Angie M., who has lived in Astoria for 20 years, gave the owners the benefit of the doubt.

"I don't think it was done maliciously. I get the whole concept, it's alpha men hanging out," she said. "People get offended over anything. Anything to complain."

The controversy comes just as Poland is grappling with a grim reminder of the Wolf's Lair site.

Amateur archaeologists recently uncovered five mutilated bodies beneath a villa once owned by Nazi leader Hermann Goering inside the former headquarters. The remains, missing hands and feet, were discovered decades after German forces destroyed much of the complex as the Third Reich collapsed.