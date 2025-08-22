NYPD Officer Shot in 'Friendly Fire' Incident in Queens

An NYPD detective was shot and wounded in a "friendly fire" incident Friday morning after officers stumbled upon an attempted carjacking on the Whitestone Expressway, authorities said.

The detective, assigned to the Queens North Warrants Squad, was hit in the leg and arm around 8:50 a.m. near 22nd Road, officials and law enforcement sources told the New York Post. He was rushed by police vehicle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he is conscious and alert with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting unfolded when narcotics detectives, returning from serving a warrant, confronted a 28-year-old parolee who was allegedly trying to carjack and rob a TLC driver in a Toyota Sienna. Gunfire erupted, and the detective was struck amid the chaos.

The suspect — a repeat offender with 21 prior arrests — had earlier tried unsuccessfully to carjack a woman, sources said. He was paroled in March on an attempted robbery conviction and was arrested again just Thursday for fare evasion, before being released with a desk appearance ticket. His parole is scheduled to expire in October.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody.

Traffic on the Whitestone Expressway was snarled during the morning rush, as Exit 15 was closed for the emergency response and investigation.