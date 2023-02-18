×
Tags: abortion | lawsuit | virginia | teenager | girl | pregnancy

Parents File $15.4M Lawsuit After Daughter Gets Abortion Without Consent

an illustration of the scales of justice with a fetus in the middle balancing it
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Saturday, 18 February 2023 06:21 PM EST

A 15-year-old Virginia girl, three months pregnant, was allegedly talked into having an abortion, and now her parents have filed a $15.4 million civil lawsuit, seeking damages.

The parents say they did not provide consent for their daughter's abortion last month and claim a Dickenson County Department of Social Services employee talked their daughter into having the abortion at Bristol Women's Health, LLC, WCYB News reported.

The civil court documents cite a Dickenson County Department of Social Services as having persuaded the teen into ending the pregnancy, reportedly after she insisted she wanted to keep her baby, the parents allege.

The teen girl was taken to Bristol Women's Health and reportedly was talked out of her decision to keep her baby by the director of the abortion care facility and the Dickenson County Department of Social Services worker.

The $15.4 million lawsuit, which names the director, the physician, the DSS staffer, and the DSS director, includes compensatory and punitive damages from Bristol Women's Health and Dickenson County Department of Social Services, according to the report.

