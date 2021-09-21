Houston Zoo Forces Families Off Rides for Kylie Jenner

The Houston Zoo partially shut down its attractions to the public while Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott visited with their three-year-old daughter Stormi, leaving locals furious.

The celebrity family's VIP tour of the zoo resulted in the carousel being closed off to the public twice, according to the Houston Chronicle. This was in order to ensure extra safety precautions were taken due to Jenner and Scott's visit, said Jackie Wallace, a spokesperson for the zoo.

"While we never like to close any part of the zoo, sometimes security measures must be taken for everyone's safety," Wallace explained, adding that "VIP experiences are designed on a case-by-case basis."

Many families were livid. Crystal Stemberger, who was visiting the zoo with her three-year-old daughter Cadence, recounted to KPRC 2 Houston how she was unable to ride the carousel because of the celebrity family.

"We’re going to the carousel because it’s her [Cadence] favorite thing to do. She does it every time we’re there. We scanned her ticket, she got in line maybe two people in or three people about to get on the carousel and then they cleared the entire place out," said Stemberger, adding that she tried again later but the ride was again shut down.

"12 kids were in line the first time maybe 14 the second time because it had just reopened," she continued. "They weren’t as important as this family? That doesn’t make sense to me."

Some visitors to the zoo who were present that day took to Twitter to air their frustrations.

"Kylie and Travis at the Houston zoo. I guess people can’t enjoy the zoo since they had to block it off over them to enjoy," one local wrote.

"Yep, they kicked my 3 year old out of the carousel line after scanning her ticket TWICE today. Had to go home for nap time with a disappointed toddler," another Twitter user wrote.

"@Kylie Jenner just a sad FYI, but your security cleared out the carousel line at the Houston Zoo twice today after people paid. At noon and again at 12:40 pm. Our 3 year-old was in line both times. We had to leave for her nap time so no carousel for her today," a third added.

Wallace confirmed to KPRC that the carousel was closed off twice for 30 minutes "for special guests on a VIP tour."

Related Stories: