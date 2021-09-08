Kylie Jenner Announces Second Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul, who is mother of three-year-old Stormi Webster, shared the news Tuesday in an Instagram video.

The clip begins with a positive pregnancy test. It then shows Kylie with Webster and her boyfriend Travis Scott at the doctor's office for her ultrasound. Another scene reveals the moment her mother Kris Jenner finds out Kylie is pregnant— when Webster gives her an envelope with photos of an ultrasound.

"What is this?" Kris asks as she flips through the images. "Are you pregnant?" she says upon realizing she is looking at ultrasounds.

"Stormi! We're going to have a baby," Kris then says to her granddaughter. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

The video was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, family, and fans.

"I can't handle it," commented Kendall Jenner, adding a heart emoji.

"Crying all over again," Kris replied. "What a special and amazing blessing and gift God has given you!!!!"

"Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," added Kourtney Kardashian.

Renowned drummer Travis Barker, who plays in Blink 182 and who is dating Kourtney, also commented with a heart and prayer hands emoji.

Reports first emerged Kylie was pregnant in August after three sources confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

"Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together. The couple is very excited to have another kid and give Stormi a sibling," one insider said. "Kylie and Travis have talked about growing their family for a while and have always been on the same page with wanting more kids."

A second source added Kylie "loves being pregnant" and wanted to keep it out of the public eye as she did with her first pregnancy.

"Everyone is so happy for her. She and Travis are in a great place, and this is something they talked about and really planned for," the source said.