Zoë Kravitz 'Destroyed' Taylor Swift's Home While Staying There Amid LA Fires

Zoë Kravitz admitted that she and her mother, Lisa Bonet, "tore apart" Taylor Swift's house while staying there during the Los Angeles fires.

Appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Kravitz explained that Swift opened her home to them as the wildfires ravaged Los Angeles. And while Kravitz said that she "really wanted to be a good house guest," things did not go according to plan after Bonet's pet snake went missing.

"Taylor has a very beautiful house from the '30s, it's just something you want to preserve and take care of," Kravitz said. "It was the last day, I was gonna leave [for work], my mom was actually going to stay longer ... and I was saying to my mom, 'I really want to be a good house guest ... I don't want her to even know we were here.'"

As Kravitz was packing her things, her mother alerted her to a problem.

"She goes ... 'I'm in a little bit of a pickle, can you come upstairs' ... and she's [in] the bathroom and she's like crouched in the corner in this weird way," recalled Kravitz. "She's like, 'so I was washing my face and I had Orpheus [the snake] and I just put her down for a second, closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner.'"

The snake had slithered into a hole in the corner of Swift's bathroom, so Kravitz alerted the house manager, who brought along a crowbar to "tear apart" the banquette, which contained a hole into which the snake had slithered.

"We're ripping up the tile, we're scratching the walls ... [We] completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom," Kravitz said, adding that she offered to pay to fix the bathroom before letting Swift know about the ordeal.

"I remember calling her and saying, 'Hey ... I wanted to talk to you about something,'" recalled Kravitz. "And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?'"

Kravitz and Swift have long been friends. They were first linked in 2016 when they joined Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne, and others for a dinner at The Fat Radish restaurant in New York City, according to Us Weekly. They solidified their bond while quarantined together while Kravitz filmed "The Batman" in London amid the COVID pandemic. Kravitz also attended the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 18.