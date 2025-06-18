Taylor Swift Shuts Down Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors

Taylor Swift has shut down rumors that she secretly married Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Speculation swirled after the couple attended a wedding last week, and a photo of their place card reading "Taylor and Travis Kelce" began circulating on social media.

However, Swift laid the rumors to rest during a visit to a children's hospital in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday, while speaking to a patient about why she was there.

"My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing," she said, according to Elle. Her emphasis on the word boyfriend was enough to silence the media frenzy.

Swift has been spending time in Florida with Kelce as he gears up for the upcoming preseason. The couple is just weeks away from marking their two-year anniversary.

Fans have wondered when they will tie the knot, and while things appear to be going well between the two, a source speaking with Us Weekly shared in February that they were just enjoying their relationship before rushing down the aisle.

Swift and Kelce were both "on the same page about taking the next step [and getting engaged]," the insider said, adding that the couple wanted to focus on their relationship "without the outside noise," Elle reported.

Kelce previously opened up about the early days of his relationship with Swift, sharing that he initially tried to reach out to her while attending her "Eras Tour" concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023 but missed the opportunity to meet her.

He recounted the aftermath in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he said.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he continued, adding that Swift's family may have pointed the singer in his direction.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker."