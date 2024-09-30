'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi Endorses Trump

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump for president after previously backing former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before Kennedy suspended his campaign.

Levi spoke about his support while moderating an event with Kennedy on Saturday.

"In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby," Levi said, according to USA Today. "But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we're here to stop that.

"We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again ... Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there."

Levi recalled growing up in a Christian conservative family, with his parents having taught him to "have a healthy level of distrust for the government." Kennedy, he said, is the "real deal" and the type of politician he would support as president.

Levi, 44, played the superhero Shazam in DC films "Shazam!" (2019) and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (2023). He is also known for his role in the TV series "Chuck" and for voicing Flynn Rider in Disney's "Tangled." Recently, he starred in "Harold and the Purple Crayon."

Levi has been vocal about his political views, previously revealing in a 2020 post on X that he was a libertarian.

"Some issues I care about have been fought for by Republicans, & some by Democrats," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Levi supported Kennedy, saying that, while "no candidate is perfect," Kennedy was "the best we've had in a long time."