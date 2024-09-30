WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zachary levi | donald trump | endorsement | election

'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi Endorses Trump

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 11:31 AM EDT

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump for president after previously backing former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before Kennedy suspended his campaign.

Levi spoke about his support while moderating an event with Kennedy on Saturday.

"In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby," Levi said, according to USA Today. "But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we're here to stop that.

"We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again ... Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there."

Levi recalled growing up in a Christian conservative family, with his parents having taught him to "have a healthy level of distrust for the government." Kennedy, he said, is the "real deal" and the type of politician he would support as president. 

Levi, 44, played the superhero Shazam in DC films "Shazam!" (2019) and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (2023). He is also known for his role in the TV series "Chuck" and for voicing Flynn Rider in Disney's "Tangled." Recently, he starred in "Harold and the Purple Crayon."

Levi has been vocal about his political views, previously revealing in a 2020 post on X that he was a libertarian.

"Some issues I care about have been fought for by Republicans, & some by Democrats," he wrote

Earlier this year, Levi supported Kennedy, saying that, while "no candidate is perfect," Kennedy was "the best we've had in a long time."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump for president after previously backing former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before Kennedy suspended his campaign.
zachary levi, donald trump, endorsement, election
299
2024-31-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved