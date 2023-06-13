'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley to 'Celebrate' Show Ending

"Yellowstone" star Wes Bentley has admitted he is relieved that the drama-plagued series is coming to an end after Season 5.

The actor, who plays the morally complicated Jamie Dutton — the son and antagonist of Kevin Costner's John Dutton — in the neo-Western show, opened up about the challenges he faced taking on the role during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Jamie stays with me. I don't always want him there!" Bentley said. "When I see people talking about Method acting, my experience is that I'm trying as hard as I can to shake him."

Bentley explained that it was also "tricky" keeping his character alive in his mind amid delays in production, which was widely reported due to contract breakdowns and an ongoing feud between Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Life happens and it drifts a bit," Bentley shared. "But I have a feeling it's so ingrained that once we start really gearing up, it will all just come flooding back, and be overwhelming again."

The actor has faced an element of uncertainty since the start of the show, with the possibility that his character could be killed off at any time looming over his shoulders.

Now Bentley has the comfort in knowing that the show is coming to an end and his character will meet some kind of permanent fate.

"There is both relief and trepidation because we put so much into this," he said. "You feel like it's a part of you. Whatever the outcome is, it's a part of you," Bentley explained. "But I am excited to see the culmination of all of this ... I'm intrigued like everyone else."

Looking ahead to the show's ending, Bentley added that he had conflicting feelings.

"I'm going to miss the challenge. Every single scene is literally the hardest scene I've ever had to do," he shared. "It will always be there as one of the hardest things I've ever accomplished, or tried to accomplish, bringing out all the facets and nuances of this complicated character. So I will miss it, but I will also celebrate it being over."