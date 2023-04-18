Report: 'Yellowstone' Ending After Season 5

"Yellowstone" will end after the second half of Season 5, multiple sources confirmed to the New York Post.

It's unclear when filming will commence and when the show will air.

Reports emerged that actor Kevin Costner, who won a Golden Globe for his role as Montana patriarch John Dutton, would not return due to a dispute with creator Taylor Sheridan.

"It's the same as with any showrunner and big star — there's respect, but there's friction," a production source told The Post.

Another source suggested that the tensions may be due to Sheridan.

"Taylor is the star of his show. He's the most important person on all of his shows," the insider said.

"We're hoping it will be worked out. It's too big a show for things not to be worked out," the production source added. "Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like 'Yellowstone' will end after this season."

Sheridan, 52, began his career acting in series including "Sons of Anarchy" and "Veronica Mars" before broadening his horizons to successfully write several hit films such as "Sicario" and the Oscar-nominated "Hell or High Water." He further co-created the Jeremy Renner hit, "Mayor of Kingstown," and "Tulsa King," starring Sylvester Stallone, while also running the "Yellowstone" spinoffs "1883" and "1923."

The Post's source said that it was Sheridan's success that has fueled his ego, which may be creating friction.

"Taylor spent years not being truly appreciated in Hollywood," the source said, "and now that he's the top of the heap, there's definitely some ego to all of this."

Earlier this year reports emerged that there were talks about a new spinoff led by Matthew McConaughey. It was further rumored that Costner, 68, refused to spend more than a week filming for the second half of Season 5 of "Yellowstone." However, one of The Post's sources said Costner was ready to begin filming last year and in January of this year but Sheridan had not prepared scripts.

"Kevin's been extremely cooperative with working with Taylor and his production company, 101 Studios. They were supposed to shoot the second chapter of Season 5 late last year, but they just didn't have the scripts," said the source.

"Taylor is overburdened and Kevin made himself available at the beginning of the year, but again, nothing was ready. Kevin had already committed to making his other movies. He had given the producers his schedule.

"In the entertainment industry, you can't keep yourself in a holding pattern and available while the producers are not getting their act together with the scripts. There was nothing to shoot."