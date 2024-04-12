Wynonna Judd's Daughter Charged With 'Soliciting Prostitution'

New details surrounding the arrest of Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, have emerged.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Kelley, 27, has been formally charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and obstructing governmental operations.

Police arrested her April 5 near a highway in Alabama. According to charging documents, Kelley allegedly "exposed her breasts and lower body" at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, People reported.

When officers attempted to arrest her, Kelley refused to identify herself and reportedly sat down on the road, resisting police instructions.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson revealed to the Daily Mail that Kelley also was holding a sign that read "Ride for a Ride" while exposed.

She reportedly is scheduled for a court appearance on April 25.

Kelley has been embroiled in legal troubles over the last few years, including an arrest for methamphetamine possession. At 22, Kelley was sentenced to eight years in prison for exiting a court-mandated drug rehabilitation program early, which violated her probation.

After being released from jail in December 2022, Kelley faced arrest again in May 2023 for breaching terms related to an order of protection, a restraining order, and parole. She was released from custody again in October.

In a personal turn of events, Kelley gave birth to her daughter, Kaliyah Chanel, in March 2022 during a temporary leave from incarceration.

In a 2022 interview with People magazine, Judd spoke supportively about her daughter, noting that Kelley was often the first to guide her back on track.

"Gracie will be the first one to say, 'Mom, that’s not exactly how it happened,'" she said. "It’s not about judgment, it’s just about calling me out when I get too big for my britches, as they say. And Gracie’s the one that does it."