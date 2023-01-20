Naomi Judd's Final Note: "Do Not Let Wy Come to My Funeral'

The final note written by country music singer Naomi Judd before she took her own life revealed troubling details.

RadarOnline made available images obtained from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Franklin, Tennessee, on Tuesday that showed Naomi, 76, asks that her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, 58, not attend her funeral.

"Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She's mentally ill," Naomi, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, appears to have written on a yellow Post-It note, underlining the word "not."

A source speaking on condition of anonymity told RadarOnline that Wynonna attended the funeral, anyway.

In a police report cited by the Daily Mail, an officer wrote that Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, was traveling in Europe at the time of her death on April 30.

"She threatened to kill herself a half a dozen times; guns were involved," the report read, according to the Daily Mail. "She locked herself in her bedroom. She would threaten to shoot the people who took her (illegible)."

The report also confirmed that Ashley Judd, 54, discovered Naomi in bed with a gunshot wound to the head and called an ambulance. The report also noted that, just before the shooting, Ashley called family doctor Dr. Ted Klontz claiming her mother was in a manic state.

Klontz attended to Naomi but after he left, Ashley discovered her mother with a bullet wound to the head, according to the report, Daily Mail reported.

"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my night," Ashley wrote in an essay in The New York Times in August while describing "the most shattering day of my life.

"Naomi lost a long battle against an unrelenting foe that in the end was too powerful to be defeated. I could not help her."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.