Wynonna Judd's Daughter Arrested on Indecent Exposure Charge

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:45 AM EDT

Country music star Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley was arrested Friday after reportedly exposing herself on a busy Alabama highway.

Kelley, 27, was booked into the Elmore County Jail on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 p.m., according to reports. Records obtained from the court by People indicate that she faces charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. Her bond is set at $1,000, with her residence listed as Millbrook, Alabama.

According to charging documents obtained by AL.com, Kelley allegedly "exposed her breasts and lower body" at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook. When officers attempted to arrest her, she refused to identify herself and reportedly sat down on the road, resisting police instructions.

It is currently unknown whether Kelley, whom Judd shares with her ex-husband Arch Kelley, has legal representation.

Kelley has faced a series of legal challenges in the past few years, which includes an arrest for methamphetamine possession. In 2018, at the age of 22, she received an eight-year prison sentence for leaving a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program, thereby violating her probation.

Reports indicate that Kelley was released from jail in December 2022 but was arrested again in May 2023 for violating an order of protection, restraining order, and parole terms. She returned to jail and was reportedly released in October.

In March 2022, while on a temporary leave of absence from jail, Kelley gave birth to her daughter, Kaliyah Chanel. Judd, 59, shared her happiness at the prospect of raising her granddaughter.

"She's 6 months old and she doesn't speak yet but she looks right through me," Judd told the Today show in 2022. 

“She gives me hope. ... They give you hope; they give you something to think about other than yourself. Because so much of what we do is about us, so it's nice to be with her because she doesn't care what I look like."

