Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Views

Whoopi Goldberg is under fire after doubling down on past Holocaust remarks, with many calling for her termination from "The View."

Earlier this year, Goldberg was suspended from ABC's daytime talk show after she insisted that the Holocaust was "not about race" — a sentiment that she continued to push during an interview with The Times of London.

"Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective," she said.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Nazis defined Jewish people as a race; 6 million Jewish people were ultimately killed.

During her interview, Goldberg also questioned if Jewish people were a "race" compared to herself as a Black person.

"It doesn't change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street," she said. "You could find me. You couldn't find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I'd taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."

Goldberg's comments prompted a fierce outcry on social media.

"So, after supposed 'apology' earlier in year, Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on her vile remarks that the Holocaust was not about race, and instead 'white on white' violence. Someone get this ignorant fool off the air!" International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky wrote on Twitter.

"Whoopi Goldberg continues to use the Holocaust as her punching bag. We told her that her comments harm us and she simply doesn't care," noted Lucy Lipiner, a Holocaust survivor and author of "Long Journey Home: A Young Girl's Memoir of Surviving the Holocaust."

"I survived the Nazis and the Holocaust," Lipiner added, "so I'll be damned if I let a comedy has-been, peddling a fake Jewish name get the better of me."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y. also called out Goldberg.

"Antisemitism is anti-Jewish racism. Period. Claiming the Holocaust had nothing to do with racism is historical revisionism at its worst," he tweeted.