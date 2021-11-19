'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Fuming Over 'Incorrect' Win

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are up-in-arms over a technically incorrect win.

On Thursday's episode, contestant Steven Page pocketed $9,000 for solving the puzzle, "Quality Craftsmanship" and proceeded through to the bonus round, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

At issue is that he appears to have left the "s" out of "craftsmanship" — an error that some viewers felt was unfair to competitors Lisa Volivitch and Christina Maril. It was not long before social media was buzzing.

"#WheelOfFortune why was Steven’s response on "Quality Craftsmanship" rules correct tonight?? He said "quality craftmanship"—without the "S"! That’s incorrect! Lisa deserves another $9k, as she would have got that on the next turn," one person tweeted.

"@wheeloffortune just cheated a lady out of a spot in the bonus round by counting as correct a mispronounced answer. If you can't add an "and" to a crossword, you can't pronounce it wrong and get credit," another Twitter user wrote.

"Did anyone else notice that Steven didn't pronounce craftsmanship correctly. He said craftmanship, not craftSmanship. He should NOT have won!!" a third chimed in.

Page did not end up solving the bonus puzzle. Maril and Volivitch meanwhile still walked away with some earnings.

"Wheel of Fortune" rules have long been a topic of debate among fans. Viewers have been demanding that execs review the show's rules after a technicality cost a show contestant big money and impressive prizes.

The backlash surrounded a 2019 episode when contestant Kristen Shaw was trying to solve the crossword puzzle challenge in which she had to list the words that appeared. They were "right," "football," "left" and "Sally," according to Yahoo! Entertainment. At stake was $1,950 in cash as well as an all-expenses paid trip to Nashville to the value of $8,000 — at one point it looked like it was hers for the taking.

"Right, football, left and Sally," Shaw said as her final answer but adding the conjunction "and" cost her the game, and sent fans into a frenzy.