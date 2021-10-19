Melissa Joan Hart Rakes in a Record $1M Win on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Melissa Joan Hart made history after winning $1 million for the charity of her choice during Sunday’s "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Never before has a celebrity won the grand prize during the primetime spin-off of the popular syndicated game show, and there have only been four contestants bagging the win in the franchise's entire history. But Hart changed that when she solved the bonus puzzle, which was "bran muffins," ultimately winning her the $1 million that will now go to the charity Youth Villages, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

"They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and ageing out of foster care especially," Hart explained.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star was shocked at her earnings, which combined with her other winnings in the game amounted to $1,039,800. Recalling the moment she won, Hart described how Vanna White's "face turned white."

"Vanna looked at me and was like, 'You got it! You got it!' I hit the roof. She hit the roof," Hart said, according to USA Today.

"It was super exciting and pretty nerve-wracking," she added. "I rarely win game shows."

The amazing win comes as Hart celebrates the 25th anniversary of her 1996 breakout appearance on "Sabrina." Asked whether she thought it was a coincidence, Hart admitted she had prayed for it.

"I would like to say witchcraft was involved but to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery," she said. "I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round. I'd close my eyes and say, 'God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.'"

After claiming her victory prize, Hart admitted she asked producers if she could take the $1 million winner card as a souvenir.

"They had to ask the prop people, 'Can we make more of these?' " she said. "So not only did I win the million, I stole the million-dollar card."

Hart hung the gifted card, which was signed Pat Sajak and White, in her Nashville, Tennessee, home office. She could not show off the new edition to her home because she had to keep the win a secret until the episode finally aired. Hart said she could not even share the news with the Youth Villages charity, which will excitedly be accepting the proceeds.

"I didn't leak it," said Hart. "I was like, 'Guys, you'll have to watch me on 'Wheel of Fortune.' It's going to be epic.'"