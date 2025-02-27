'Twilight' Star Taylor Lautner Defends Selena Gomez Amid Body-Shaming Comments

"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner has jumped in to defend singer-actor Selena Gomez as she faced body-shaming on social media.

Gomez recently came under scrutiny after appearing on the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards, showing a change in weight compared to her appearance a year prior. On Wednesday, Lautner took to his Instagram stories to call out her critics by sharing a post from influencer Alex Light, highlighting contradicting comments about Gomez's body from the 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards.

"Selena was mocked last year at the SAG Awards for putting on weight, told to go on Ozempic. At this year's SAG Awards, she's slammed for losing weight, mocked for allegedly being on Ozempic," Light wrote in her post. "This isn't just about Selena, it's about the impossible standards placed on all women – in the public eye or not.

"No matter what we do, someone will have an opinion. So let's remind ourselves: Our bodies are ours, not up for public discussion."

Lautner, who has candidly shared his battle with mental health following public criticism of his body after finishing the "Twilight" saga, also took a stand, writing, "The world can be a harsh place, overflowing with negativity," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you on to what matters. And it sure isn't the shape, color, or appearance of your body," the actor continued. "Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out … and be a little bit nicer."

Gomez, 32, who revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and had a kidney transplant in 2017, has long challenged body-shamers. In 2023, she spoke candidly about how her body had changed due to the lupus medication she was taking.

"Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she said in a TikTok livestream at the time, according to People. "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."

During her livestream, Gomez explained that her weight fluctuates according to her medication.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," she explained. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

Gomez added, "I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like [expletive], but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."