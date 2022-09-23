Vince Gilligan's Next Series to Star 'Better Call Saul' Alum Rhea Seehorn

Vince Gilligan's new series landed on Apple, with "Better Call Saul" alum Rhea Seehorn slated to star in the lead role.

Speculation on Gilligan's next move has been rife since the conclusion of "Better Call Saul," which aired its sixth and final season at AMC recently. Now fans of the prequel to "Breaking Bad" can rejoice in the forthcoming two-season straight-to-series order series.

"I am OVER THE MOON excited about this!!!!" Seehorn tweeted about the new show. "Words cannot express. My heart is exploding!"

As Variety notes, Gilligan is the mastermind of the show, in which he will act as showrunner and executive producer alongside Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer, who will also be executive producer.

The show, which will have Jenn Carroll of Gilligan's High Bridge Productions as producer, has the backing of Sony Pictures Television. The studio also produced "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

Further, Gilligan will reunite with Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, former co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, now heads of worldwide video at Apple, as well as former Sony TV co-president Chris Parnell, now in a senior programming role at Apple.

"After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes … and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?" Gilligan said in a statement to Variety. "It's long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her.

"And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to 'Breaking Bad' all those years ago. They've built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them."

Plot details are being kept under wraps but according to Deadline, the show is believed to be a departure from the world of drugs and crime Gilligan explored in his two previous shows.