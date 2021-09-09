Bob Odenkirk Back Filming 'Better Call Saul' After Suffering Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk is back on the set of "Better Caul Saul" after suffering a heart attack in July.

The actor revealed he had returned to filming Wednesday in a tweet that included a photo of himself getting his makeup done for the AMC show.

"Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," he wrote. " BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

Reports emerged towards the end of July that Odenkirk had been rushed to the hospital after collapsing while in production for the sixth and final season of "Better Caul Saul." It was initially reported that he had experienced a "heart-related incident" but shortly after, Odenkirk revealed that it had been a heart attack.

"I had a small heart attack," he tweeted at the time. "But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

Odenkirk went on to thank his friends, fans, and family for their support as well as AMC and Sony.

"I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," he concluded.

Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that production was just over halfway done at the time of the incident and had to be paused. Executive producer Thomas Schnauz later told Den of Geek that filming had continued but was slow. He also explained that there was uncertainty as to whether AMC would split the sixth season into two parts due to delays.

"Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob’s heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired. Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow," he said. "We’re filming scenes that don’t involve Bob right now. I just finished editing my director’s cut of episode 607, and I addressed some notes on my script for 611. I’m still waiting to hear the dates of when I’ll prep and direct 611."

